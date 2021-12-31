Caleb Daniels (COVID) out Saturday against Seton Hall

Villanova will be without Caleb Daniels Saturday against Seton Hall as he has tested positive for COVID, Jay Wright announced Friday.

Daniels is asymptomatic and contracted the virus at home on the break, so it was caught before he had contact with anyone else on the team.

The program will be careful with Daniels, who had complications with a previous COVID infection.

In Daniels' absence, expect an increased role for Bryan Antoine, who Wright said is "as good as he's been" in terms of health.