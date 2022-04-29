Bryan Antoine enters transfer portal

It appears Villanova's roster won't emerge completely unscathed from the sudden retirement of Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright as guard Bryan Antoine has entered the transfer portal.

Of course, the move from Antoine isn't necessarily related to the coaching change, as there has been speculation for weeks and even months that he could look for a fresh start.

Antoine, who came to Villanova as a five-star recruit ranked 15th in his class, had a snake-bitten tenure on the Main Line. He was diagnosed with a significant shoulder injury immediately upon arriving on campus that required surgery and disrupted his first summer in the program and his freshman season. It was a sign of things to come, as further ailments continued to plague the young guard.

Every time he seemed poised to get on the court, something else would pop up. In addition to the injuries, COVID-19 cost Antoine a summer of development within the program as well. As a result of all the unfortunate luck, Antoine was never able to get any kind of rhythm or really show the things that made him such a highly touted high school recruit.

Antoine handled the adversity with perseverance and grace, always attacking his rehab with vigor and trying to make the most of the opportunities he was able to get on the court. Most notably, Antoine scored a combined 14 points in Villanova's first two NCAA Tournament games in 2020-21.

All told, Antoine played 46 games in a Villanova uniform, averaging 1.5 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 steals in 8.8 minutes.



