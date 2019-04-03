Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-03 14:33:58 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Breaking Down Nova's Options in Light of Quinerly News

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated.com
@JoshNaso
Publisher

Wednesday’s news that Jahvon Quinerly will be transferring from the program has left Villanova quite shallow at the point guard position heading into the 2019-20 season. Collin Gillespie is the onl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}