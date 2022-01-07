Brandon Slater, Justin Moore questionable Saturday against DePaul
A bit of concerning news out of Villanova on Friday afternoon as Jay Wright relayed that Brandon Slater and Justin Moore are questionable for Saturday's game against DePaul.
Slater is dealing with an ankle injury while Moore is nursing a hamstring. Neither practiced on Friday.
Wright indicated that he would call Moore a bit more probable than Slater, but that both will likely be game-time decisions. Something to watch ahead of Saturday's tip.