Brandon Slater confirms return to Villanova

There have been some strong indications that Brandon Slater would take advantage of his extra year of eligibility and return to Villanova. Now, we have official confirmation.

While this felt like a foregone conclusion, having confirmation is huge especially considering the seismic shift that took place in the program this week.

Not only will Slater's skills at both ends of the court be welcomed by 'Nova but the importance of his experience and leadership can't be overstated as the program makes a huge transition.

An important piece of the roster puzzle is officially in place and should pay significant dividends for the Wildcats in the 2022-23 season.