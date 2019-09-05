We’ve reached another checkpoint on our journey back to college hoops, as the Big East has released the conference schedule for 2019-20.

Villanova will open Big East play on December 30 at home against Xavier.

They’ll then head on the road for a tough two-game swing against Marquette (1/4) and Creighton (1/7).

The ‘Cats return home for three-straight starting January 11 when they will host Georgetown, followed by DePaul (1/14) and Butler (1/21).

It’s back to the road on January 25 when ‘Nova heads to Providence. That will be followed by another road stop in NYC to take on St. John’s (1/28).

The Wildcats kick off February by hosting Creighton on the first of the month. They’ll travel to Butler on February 5 before returning home to host Seton Hall (2/8) and Marquette (2/12).

From there it’s two on the road, first against DePaul on 2/19 and then Xavier on 2/22. The long break between the Marquette and DePaul games is a result of a Big Five matchup with Temple on 2/16.

St. John’s will visit the ‘Cats on 2/26, followed by a visit from Providence on 2/29.

Villanova wraps up the regular season with two on the road, 3/4 at Seton Hall and 3/7 at Creighton.

We also learned that Hoops Mania will take place on October 5, and we know the ‘Cats will take on USC in an exhibition game on October 18. We are expecting a full schedule release from Villanova later today and will have that covered for you upon announcement.

Here’s a list of the Big East schedule.

12/30 Xavier

1/4 at Marquette

1/7 at Creighton

1/11 Georgetown

1/14 DePaul

1/21 Butler

1/25 at Providence

1/28 at St. John’s

2/1 Creighton

2/5 at Butler

2/8 Seton Hall

2/12 Marquette

2/19 at DePaul

2/22 at Xavier

2/26 St. John’s

2/29 Providence

3/4 at Seton Hall

3/7 at Georgetown