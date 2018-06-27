Bridges’ draft night was a whirlwind that sent Villanova fans on an emotional roller coaster. There was excitement across the Delaware Valley as Bridges was selected 10th overall by the hometown 76ers. It appeared that ‘Nova fans would get a first-hand look at the start of Bridges career, and the excitement was bolstered by the fact that Bridges skillset fit perfectly into the Sixers needs and existing core. But the feel-good story was short lived, as Bridges was quickly flipped by the 76ers for Zhaire Smith, the 16th overall selection, and a 2021 draft pick. Instead of starting his NBA career right down the road, Bridges would be heading across the country to Phoenix.

The 2018 NBA Draft has come and gone with an unprecedented four Villanova Wildcats selected. As Mikal Bridges, Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman and Jalen Brunson begin their NBA journeys, we’ll look at each of their landing spots and assess their situations. First up is Mikal Bridges.





Instead of complimenting Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid while stepping in and providing defense and shooting that is desperately needed by the Sixers, Bridges heads west to join an incredibly young team in Phoenix. So, what does it mean for his rookie season?

Perhaps the best sign for Bridges’ rookie season is the fact that the Suns clearly coveted him. The unprotected 2021 pick, courtesy of the Miami Heat, is arguably the most attractive asset currently floating around the league, and for the Suns to be willing to part with it to obtain Bridges’ services is a clear indication of their desire to have him on the roster.

All indications are that Bridges should fit well in the system of new coach Igor Kokoskov. That system will be predicated on ball movement, player motion, and shooting ability. With the presence of a traditional offensive big in Deandre Ayton and an explosive scorer at guard in Devin Booker, the system won’t operate exactly like the one Bridges was in at Villanova, but the core tenets mentioned above are valued at ‘Nova and obviously Mikal thrived in it. His ability and willingness to make the right play should help him acclimate quickly as well.

It won’t be all sunshine (sorry), however. Booker is locked into the two spot, where he will eat plenty of minutes and command a high usage rate. While not exactly the same, second year player Josh Jackson has a similar profile to Bridges, and the investment Phoenix made in Jackson (4th overall) makes him a developmental priority for the Suns. In addition, 24-year old SF T.J. Warren was second on the team in both minutes per game and scoring with 19.6 points per game. There will be competition for minutes on the wing.

Bridges’ versatility should help him navigate the grab for minutes, and he is a particularly nice compliment to both Booker and Jackson.

Ultimately, it appears that Bridges has found a positive, workable situation to start his NBA career. The Suns’ desire to acquire him, and the subsequent price that they paid, demonstrate a strong belief in him. Every indication is that they plan to let him play. He joins a young, intriguing roster of which he has the chance to become an integral part. His skill set is a good fit for what the team will try to do. Bridges should get plenty of opportunity to learn and grow with his young teammates, and to become a key cog in a developing core.