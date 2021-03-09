NovaIllustrated - Arcidiacono, Cats Confident As Role Expands

Villanova’s injury issues went from bad to worse on Saturday when Justin Moore went down with a sprained ankle in the first half of the Providence game. Now down its two primary ballhandlers, Villanova turned to Chris Arcidiacono to pick up some of the slack.

Seeing the first significant minutes of his Villanova career, Arcidiacono responded well, giving the ‘Cats a spark and helping spur a comeback effort that ultimately came up just short. All things considered, it was an impressive showing from Arcidiacono.

“We try to make our practices as hard as the game, so I was ready physically and mentally for whenever I was gonna be put in there,” Arcidiacono said. “You just gotta always be ready. That’s all I was worried about was just staying ready.”

Jay Wright thinks Arcidiacono’s history helped him handle the situation. “He came in there, there’s a lot of pressure on him, he’s got a real mature mentality about him,” Wright said. “He’s got a great understanding of Villanova basketball because he’s watched it his whole life. He knows it inside and out and I think it gives him great confidence.”

For Arcidiacono, it helped to know what he wanted to do and to focus on doing it as best he could. “I just gotta go out there and play for teammates and coaches,” Arcidiacono said. “I don’t feel any pressure or anything, I just gotta go out there and do what’s best for the team.”

Arcidiacono was adamant about not feeling any pressure and relying on knowing what he wanted to accomplish out there as well as the preparation he and the team have put in during practice. “I don’t really feel any pressure,” he said. “I just try to go out there and play Villanova basketball and facilitate the team and try to make us play hard and together for a full 40.”

The guys Arcidiacono is filling in for have been helpful as well. “Collin and Justin have been great,” Arcidiacono said. “They just always tell me to go out there and try to be the hardest playing guy on the court and just commit to playing Villanova basketball.”

Speaking of teammates, the rest of the Wildcats are confident in Arcidiacono, and others, stepping into bigger roles. “I absolutely think they’re ready for it,” Jeremiah Robinson-Earl said. “I think Arch showed the last game that he was ready when coach called upon him. I think he did a great job bringing us the energy we needed, and I think he’s more than ready for this postseason.”

Wright echoed that sentiment. “I think Chris Arch just earned his position and the confidence of his teammates at the point guard spot,” Wright said.

The biggest thing that stood out from Arcidiacono on Saturday was his energy and toughness. Both of those things were epitomized by a play in the second half when Arcidiacono drew an offensive foul on Nate Watson while battling Watson in the post. “My dad was a football guy, Ryan was a tough guy so we’re all pretty tough guys,” Arcidiacono said. “I just wanted to go out there and set the tone for the second half because we needed a little spark of energy to get the team going. I guess it comes naturally.” He was certainly successful in helping to set the tone and providing a spark.

Speaking of Ryan, Chris’s brother and a certified Villanova legend, Chris got a chance to speak with him briefly after Saturday’s game. “He was happy with how I played, I was playing hard,” Chris said. “He was telling me a few pointers on what to do in future games, so it was all good stuff from Ryan.” In particular, Ryan offered advice on handling the full-court press and initiating the offense. “He was just trying to tell me to have a little more sense of urgency just handling the ball, bringing it up the court if they’re trying to have full-court pressure on me,” Arcidiacono said.

Arcidiacono has been thrust into a key role and will be playing that role on the game’s biggest stages over the next few weeks. He has confidence in himself as well as the trust of his teammates as he prepares to help Villanova try to overcome some incredibly trying circumstances and reach their ultimate goals.