Angelo Brizzi Commits to Villanova
Jay Wright and Villanova continued to roll in the 2021 class Monday night with the commitment of point guard Angelo Brizzi. Brizzi joins Nnanna Njoku, Trey Patterson, and Jordan Longino in a formid...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news