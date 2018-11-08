Let’s look at some of Synergy’s numbers to see what we can learn about Bey’s game.

To provide a small taste of what this will mean, let’s take a deeper dive into the impressive debut of Saddiq Bey. Bey joins the ‘Cats as part of a highly-touted freshman class, and in Tuesday’s season-opener he stood out in a big way. He posted 16 points on 5-8 shooting from the floor, 3-5 from three and 3-4 from the line while adding four rebounds and committing just one turnover.

This year we’re making an effort to take advantage of our relationship with Synergy Sports Technology to bring you more in-depth breakdowns of the Wildcats’ play on the court. From overall team performance, to scouting reports, to analysis of the play of individual players, we’re excited about the possibilities and the opportunity to go next-level with our coverage of Villanova basketball.

The biggest thing that jumps out from Bey's night is his efficiency. He averaged 1.455 points per possession, good for best on the team ahead of Eric Paschall's 1.368. That ranks him in the 93rd percentile nationally. In addition, he scored at least one point on 63.6 percent of his possessions.



Looking more closely at Bey's performance, we find that he thrived in spot up situations and in transition, scoring 1.5 and 2.5 points per possession respectively and scoring on 66.6 percent of his opportunities.



Bey was slightly less effective in limited opportunities as the pick and roll ballhandler and in the post, but Villanova's offense should provide him plenty of opportunities to spot up and get out in transition, where he excelled.



Overall it was a great debut for Bey. He was active and generally made very good decisions. He didn't force things and as a result was one of the most productive and efficient Wildcats in the season-opening win.



Keeping an eye on the contributions and development of the freshmen will remain a key storyline throughout the early part of the season, and Bey set the tone in his debut Tuesday night.



As the season goes on and we get more data, we'll be incorporating charts and graphs into our deep dives, but for now this is a small taste of the insights we hope to gain this season as we look forward to applying the available information to our coverage.

