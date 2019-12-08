5 Takeaways From Win Over St. Joe's
Villanova earned its third Big 5 win in three tries Saturday afternoon with a 78-66 win over St. Joe’s and improved to 7-2 on the season in the process. It wasn’t the dominant performance we though...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news