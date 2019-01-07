Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 13:46:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

3 Takeaways From Nova-Providence: Rotations, Overreactions, Free JQ

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated.com
@JoshNaso
Publisher

Inconsistency has become a theme for the 2018-19 Villanova Wildcats. Inconsistency from game to game, from individual players, and even from Jay Wright and his rotations, it has become a major fact...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}