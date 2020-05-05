After Villanova won its second national title in three years in 2018, a bit of a debate broke out about which team was better: the 2018 team or its 2016 national title predecessor. The debate has been particularly heated between players of the two squads, and on Monday they got together to have a little bit of fun, get some more fuel for the debate, and, most importantly, to raise some money for a good cause.

Organized by 2016 champion Kevin Rafferty and dubbed “Champions for Charity”, the guys got together to create the teams on the NBA 2K franchise then had the teams go head to head for bragging rights. Team ’16 consisted of Josh Hart, Ryan Arcidiacono, Kris Jenkins, Daniel Ochefu, Darryl Reynolds, Kevin Rafferty, Henry Lowe, Pat Farrell, and Tim Delaney. Team ’18 was represented by Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, Peyton Heck, Matt Kennedy, Tom Leibig, and Denny Grace.

The game itself proved to be a thriller, with the 2016 team sneaking by with a 57-55 win in overtime after blowing a six-point lead down the stretch in regulation. The players provided some great commentary and trash talk during the game and Jay Wright and 1985 champion Chuck Everson checked in for interviews during the broadcast.

Most importantly, the event raised over $26K for Philabundance with donations from both the players and fans.

Naturally, the 2018 guys protested the outcome and insisted they settle things on the court in real life. As great as that would be to see, it would be hard to pull off with some of the players having played on both squads.

It was a fun event and a great idea by the guys, who continue to represent the program in a wonderful way.